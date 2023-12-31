en English
International Relations

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Case at the ICJ

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:56 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Case at the ICJ

South Africa has lodged a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of committing genocide and war crimes in the Gaza Strip. The case, anchored on allegations of Israel violating the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, is focused on events that have unfolded in Gaza since October 7, aimed at the alleged destruction of the Palestinian population in the area.

Compelling Evidence

Photo evidence, captured by Anadolu Agency, a Turkish state-run news agency, forms the backbone of these allegations. The photos, also featured in an Amnesty International report, allegedly depict the use of banned white phosphorus munitions by Israel in Gaza, one of the most densely populated regions globally. Over 55,000 Palestinians, primarily children and women, are reported to have sustained injuries, including burns and loss of limbs, as a result of these attacks.

Conclusive Proof

Among the evidence presented is a photograph by Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Al-Kharouf, showcasing artillery shells labeled with the US Department of Defense Identification Code for white phosphorus-based munitions. This evidence is complemented by South Africa’s highlighting of the lack of functional hospitals in northern Gaza, which worsens the situation by denying the injured necessary treatment or surgery.

‘Evidence’, the Book

Anadolu has also released a book titled ‘Evidence,’ containing images intended to further expose Israel’s alleged criminal actions in Gaza. The book, prepared by an expert team in Turkish, English, and Arabic, aims to provide material for use in international law proceedings, thereby underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In response, Israel has vehemently denied the accusations, accusing South Africa of collaborating with Hamas, a group that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has also accused Hamas of attempting to carry out genocide on October 7, when around 3,000 heavily armed terrorists allegedly crossed the Gaza border into Israel to murder 1,200 people, wound thousands more, and take 240 hostages back to the Strip. The statement clarifies that the residents of the Gaza Strip are not the enemy.

The case has stirred international interest and concern, casting a spotlight on the complex and deeply entrenched issues in the region. It underscores the urgent need for a resolution that safeguards the rights and lives of civilians, respecting the principles of international law and humanitarian norms.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

