Military

Shift in Tactics: U.S. and U.K. Forces Target Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Shift in Tactics: U.S. and U.K. Forces Target Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

Sweeping over the darkened landscapes of Yemen, F/A-18E/F Superhornet fighter aircrafts, the venerated veterans of aerial warfare, led a significant shift in military tactics. In a coordinated operation, U.S. and U.K. forces launched over 100 weapons at 60 targets in 16 areas under Houthi control. The night sky, usually a cloak of peace, turned into a canvas of precise yet devastating strikes, a calculated move to minimize civilian casualties.

Months of Surveillance Culminate in Precision Strikes

These strikes were the culmination of meticulous surveillance and target development by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The Superhornets, transitioning from their erstwhile defensive roles of intercepting Houthi missiles and drones at the last moment, assumed an offensive capacity, striking directly at Houthi capabilities. The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) and the Joint Standoff weapon were the advanced tools of choice, enabling precise strikes on Houthi infrastructure.

Response to Houthi’s Red Sea War

The aerial assaults were a response to the Houthi’s Red Sea war that began in October, with Iran supplying the missiles and drones used by the Houthis. The attacks, meticulously planned and executed, sent a clear message not just to the Houthi rebels, but also to China, whose presence in the region has been keenly felt, especially on the eve of the January 13 Taiwan elections.

Effectiveness and Future Operations

The effectiveness of these strikes in suppressing Houthi operations and ensuring the safe passage of Red Sea shipping remains to be seen. However, CENTCOM stands prepared to continue operations as needed, underlining the resolve of the U.S. and U.K. forces to uphold international law and protect global trade routes. This new tactical approach signifies a pivotal point in the ongoing conflict, and its consequences will be closely watched by the world.

Military United States War
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

