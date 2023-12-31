en English
Pakistan

Security Forces Neutralize Five Terrorists in Balochistan Operation

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
In an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Awaran district, Pakistani security forces neutralized five terrorists in the Mashkai area. The operation was a response to reports of terrorist activity, leading to the destruction of a terrorist hideout and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives. The security forces are now conducting a sanitisation operation to ensure the area’s complete security.

Increased Terror Activities in Balochistan

The frequency of such operations has surged due to an uptick in terror activities in Balochistan. The province has become a hotbed of unrest, especially after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government last year. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported another successful operation in North Waziristan District, resulting in the elimination of five terrorists, further exemplifying the relentless efforts of the security forces.

Casualties and Attacks on the Rise

However, these successes have come at a substantial cost. Recent attacks have caused significant casualties for the Pakistan Army, including the loss of 25 soldiers in two separate incidents earlier this month. The country is witnessing the highest number of suicide attacks since 2014, with a substantial number targeting security forces. This is according to data provided by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

Unwavering Resolve in the Face of Terror

Despite these challenges, the security forces remain committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. The data indicates an alarming rise in suicide attacks, deaths, and injuries in 2022 compared to the previous year, highlighting the escalating threat of terrorism. Yet, the unwavering resolve of the security forces, evident in the successful operations and the ongoing sanitisation procedures, sends a strong message of resilience and determination to the perpetrators of violence.

Pakistan Terrorism War
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

