Russia

Russia's Medvedev Warns of Nuclear Response to Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Missile Sites

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Russia’s Medvedev Warns of Nuclear Response to Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Missile Sites

Former Russian President and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has issued a stark warning about the potential nuclear backlash if Ukrainian forces, equipped with Western-supplied long-range missiles, attack Russian missile launch sites. Medvedev’s comments are a reflection of the hawkish sentiments within the Kremlin and an explicit reminder of the nuclear threats that loom over the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Potential Nuclear Escalation Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the international community has been in a state of high alert over the risk of nuclear escalation. Medvedev, once regarded as a liberal reformist during his presidency from 2008-2012, has in recent years adopted a distinctly anti-Western stance. He specifically referenced paragraph 19 of Russia’s 2020 nuclear doctrine, which outlines the circumstances under which the Russian president might resort to using nuclear weapons.

The Implications of Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine

This doctrine, particularly paragraph 19, provides for the use of nuclear weapons in response to conventional attacks that put the existence of the state at risk. The concern now is that any Ukrainian attack on Russian missile launch sites, particularly with Western-supplied weapons, could be interpreted as such a threat, thus provoking a nuclear response from Russia.

Global Power Dynamics And Nuclear Risks

Both Russia and the United States are the world’s largest nuclear powers, with Russia commanding 5,889 nuclear warheads and the United States holding approximately 5,244. The United States, which has been providing significant military support to Ukraine, has previously voiced concerns about Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons. Medvedev’s recent comments underscore these concerns and serve as a sobering reminder of the nuclear risks associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine War
Nitish Verma

Nitish Verma

