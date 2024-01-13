en English
Military

Russia’s Air Attack Operation: A Financial Overview

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
On the night of January 12-13, Russia reportedly expended a staggering US$239 million on various missiles during a single military operation, according to Ekonomichna Pravda and the Air Force Command. This significant budget allocation underscores the financial commitment Russia is willing to make in order to bolster its air attack capabilities.

The Breakdown of Russian Military Expenditure

The expenditure report detailed the costs of several types of missiles launched by Russia, providing a broad view of the financial investment involved in military operations. Two Kh-31P guided missiles cost US$1 million, while six Kh-22 missiles amounted to US$6 million. The expenditure on seven S-300 anti-aircraft missiles touched US$14 million. More significantly, six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles cost a hefty US$60 million. However, the highest expense was associated with 12 Kh-101 missiles, which accounted for US$156 million of the total.

Russian Hypersonic Missiles and Their Limitations

Particularly noteworthy is Russia’s use of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile in ongoing combat situations. However, Chinese analysis has criticized the Kinzhal technology as a relic of the Cold War era from the 1980s, questioning its hypersonic capabilities and identifying it as a potential reason behind the heavy losses of Su-34 aircraft. A Kyiv School of Economics and Yermak-McFaul Group report also revealed significant figures about Russia’s military spending habits. It disclosed that Russia’s monthly expenditure on imports of battlefield goods averages $932 million, only a 10% drop from pre-sanction levels, underscoring the resilience of Russia’s war machine despite international sanctions.

Implications for Ukraine and the International Community

These figures cast a light on the challenges that Ukraine and its allies face in their struggle against Russian aggression. The rapid escalation of air warfare during the Christmas-New Year period further underlines the urgency of the situation. Ukraine’s air defense resources are being stretched thin due to the accelerated use of anti-aircraft missiles in response to Russia’s relentless aerial onslaught. Furthermore, Russia’s decision to increase its armed forces by 170,000 and the commitment to allocate 40% of its 2024 budget for defense and security underscore the country’s aggressive stance. As the conflict intensifies, the international community, particularly the United States, continues to pledge support for Ukraine, underscoring the geopolitically charged nature of this conflict.

