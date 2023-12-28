en English
Military

Russian Vostok Forces Ramp Up Fagot ATGM Training Amid Geopolitical Tension

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
In the shadow of geopolitical tension, the Vostok group of forces, a Russian military unit, is tightening its grip on military proficiency. Amid escalating conflict, the unit has dedicated resources to mastering the Fagot anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system in a bid to fortify their strategic capabilities. These exercises, taking place at a secluded training ground behind the front lines of the special military operation, are designed to enhance the soldiers’ capacity to neutralize enemy military equipment and personnel.

Targeting Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Simulations

With the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ armored vehicles serving as the simulated target, the Vostok group of forces is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of military supremacy. The soldiers, under the watchful eyes of veteran instructors, fired live missiles from the portable Fagot ATGM, a potent weapon capable of striking both stationary and moving targets at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Using the 9M113 missile variant, the ATGM can engage targets over distances up to 4 km.

Strategic Proficiency Beyond ATGM

However, the training does not stop at mastering the Fagot ATGM. The soldiers are also receiving rigorous training in capturing strategic points and dugouts, essential skills in the landscape of modern warfare. They are being equipped with proficiency in various types of small arms, ensuring a comprehensive skill set ready to tackle a wide array of combat scenarios.

Contextualizing the Training

The intensified training of the Vostok group of forces comes amid growing military tension. The United States recently announced a $250 million arms and equipment package for Ukraine, which includes air defense munitions and artillery ammunition. This aid is the 54th disbursement of military equipment to Ukraine since August 2021. The geopolitical landscape is further inflamed by drone attacks, shelling of civilian areas, and power grid strikes, underscoring the urgency of preparedness on all fronts.

In conclusion, the Vostok group of forces’ targeted training with the Fagot ATGM system and small arms indicates a focus on enhancing military readiness in the face of escalating tensions. As the situation evolves, the strategic capabilities honed in these exercises will likely play a crucial role in the unfolding geopolitical narrative.

Military Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

