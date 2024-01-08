Russian Su-34 Bombers Use UMPC-Equipped FAB-500 Bombs for High-Altitude Precision Strikes

In an escalating display of military strategy, the Russian armed forces have leveraged FAB-500 unguided bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC) to secure precise strikes against Ukrainian targets from unprecedented high altitudes. This tactic, designed to keep Russian aircraft safely out of the reach of Ukraine’s formidable air defense systems, has seen pilots reportedly releasing bombs from altitudes of around 30,000 feet. This change in approach, as noted by Indian Air Force veteran Vijainder K. Thakur, signifies an elevation from previous bombing altitudes.

Strategic Adaptation

Notably, this strategic adaptation also indicates that the Su-34 Fullback bombers, which have been modified to carry the formidable Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, can operate at reduced maneuverability due to the heavy weapon load. This trade-off is considered acceptable as it ensures Russian bombers remain beyond the adversary’s air defense range. The integration of UMPC kits on bombs such as the FAB-500M52 is highlighted as a strategic move to extend the munition’s range and effectively evade air defense systems. These bombs have been instrumental in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, with the FAB-250, FAB-500, and FAB-1500 variants utilized intensively.

Recent Operation

In a recent operation, a group of Su-34 bombers, escorted by a Su-35s fighter, successfully completed their mission and returned safely, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Over the past year, Russia has integrated gliding and guidance kits on various bombs, sparking concern among Ukrainian forces.

Psychological Impact on Ukrainian Forces

Moreover, the deployment of these bombs has had a substantial psychological impact on Ukrainian troops, pushing them away from the frontlines. The specific type of bomb used in the recent operation was not specified, but it is evident that Russia’s strategic implementation of UMPC-equipped FAB-500 bombs has significantly altered the dynamics of the conflict.