en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Russian Su-34 Bombers Use UMPC-Equipped FAB-500 Bombs for High-Altitude Precision Strikes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Russian Su-34 Bombers Use UMPC-Equipped FAB-500 Bombs for High-Altitude Precision Strikes

In an escalating display of military strategy, the Russian armed forces have leveraged FAB-500 unguided bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC) to secure precise strikes against Ukrainian targets from unprecedented high altitudes. This tactic, designed to keep Russian aircraft safely out of the reach of Ukraine’s formidable air defense systems, has seen pilots reportedly releasing bombs from altitudes of around 30,000 feet. This change in approach, as noted by Indian Air Force veteran Vijainder K. Thakur, signifies an elevation from previous bombing altitudes.

Strategic Adaptation

Notably, this strategic adaptation also indicates that the Su-34 Fullback bombers, which have been modified to carry the formidable Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, can operate at reduced maneuverability due to the heavy weapon load. This trade-off is considered acceptable as it ensures Russian bombers remain beyond the adversary’s air defense range. The integration of UMPC kits on bombs such as the FAB-500M52 is highlighted as a strategic move to extend the munition’s range and effectively evade air defense systems. These bombs have been instrumental in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, with the FAB-250, FAB-500, and FAB-1500 variants utilized intensively.

Recent Operation

In a recent operation, a group of Su-34 bombers, escorted by a Su-35s fighter, successfully completed their mission and returned safely, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Over the past year, Russia has integrated gliding and guidance kits on various bombs, sparking concern among Ukrainian forces.

Psychological Impact on Ukrainian Forces

Moreover, the deployment of these bombs has had a substantial psychological impact on Ukrainian troops, pushing them away from the frontlines. The specific type of bomb used in the recent operation was not specified, but it is evident that Russia’s strategic implementation of UMPC-equipped FAB-500 bombs has significantly altered the dynamics of the conflict.

0
Military Russia War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
41 mins ago
Medical Outreach Camp in Rajahmundry: A Beacon of Hope for Indian Armed Forces Veterans
On January 7, 2024, the city of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh was a beacon of hope for the retired veterans of the Indian Armed Forces and their families. Under the vigilant supervision of the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Headquarters, a Medical Outreach Camp was held, marking a significant milestone in the Indian Army’s commitment
Medical Outreach Camp in Rajahmundry: A Beacon of Hope for Indian Armed Forces Veterans
Australian Defence Force Steps up to Train Ukrainian Recruits in the UK
2 hours ago
Australian Defence Force Steps up to Train Ukrainian Recruits in the UK
Australian Defence Force to Train Ukrainian Recruits in the UK
2 hours ago
Australian Defence Force to Train Ukrainian Recruits in the UK
'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow: A Showcase of Military Might and Self-Reliance
46 mins ago
'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow: A Showcase of Military Might and Self-Reliance
South Carolina's Governor Proposes $1 Million for Veterans Cemetery Enhancements
47 mins ago
South Carolina's Governor Proposes $1 Million for Veterans Cemetery Enhancements
Caretaker Minister Pays Tribute to Kargil War Hero, Sponsors Hajj for Brother
2 hours ago
Caretaker Minister Pays Tribute to Kargil War Hero, Sponsors Hajj for Brother
Latest Headlines
World News
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
36 seconds
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
59 seconds
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
1 min
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
3 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
4 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
5 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
5 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
6 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app