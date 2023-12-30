Russian Missile Infringes Polish Airspace Amidst Major Attack on Ukraine

In the wake of the largest air attack since the commencement of the full-scale invasion, a Russian missile has reportedly veered into Polish airspace, prompting an immediate response from Poland’s Foreign Ministry. The incident unfolded on December 29, with the Operational Command of the Polish army detecting an unidentified object entering from Ukraine. The object, later assessed as a likely Russian missile, lingered in Polish airspace for less than three minutes before retreating back to Ukraine. The incident took place near Dolhobyczow, a village in Lublin Voivodeship.

Poland Summons Russian Charge d’Affaires

In response, Poland’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires, Andrei Ordasz, demanding an explanation for the violation. Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, in no uncertain terms, communicated to the Russian envoy that any future provocations at Poland’s borders would be met with a strong response. Bartoszewski underscored that Poland’s armed forces are prepared and would have engaged the missile, had it penetrated deeper into Polish territory. As of now, the Russian Foreign Ministry has not issued a response to the Polish statements.

Largest Air Attack Since Invasion

The airspace violation occurred amidst a significant Russian attack on Ukraine involving 158 drones and missiles. This has been described as the largest air attack since the full-scale invasion began. The assault has resulted in a rising death toll, with 30 reported fatalities and over 160 injured individuals, prompting urgent international responses. The U.S. President Joe Biden has implored Congress to unite on sending aid to Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the embattled town of Avdiivka.

Previous Incidents and Future Implications

This recent breach follows a previous incident in November 2022, where two people were killed in Przewodow, Poland, by a Ukrainian anti-air missile during an attempt to counter a Russian missile strike. As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely, underscoring the necessity for continued diplomatic efforts and the avoidance of further military escalation.

