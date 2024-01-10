Russian Claims of Over 215,000 Ukrainian Troops Lost in 2023

In an alarming disclosure, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu recently proclaimed that Ukraine suffered the loss of over 215,000 troops and 28,000 units of heavy weaponry in 2023. This astounding figure draws a grim picture of the ongoing conflict that has been plaguing the region since February 2022. Shoigu further asserted that the total casualties, including both the killed and the wounded, have surpassed 383,000.

Details of the Ukrainian Losses

Shoigu went on to explain that nearly half of these losses were incurred during Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive. This operation, which kicked off in early June, despite its magnitude, did not yield significant territorial gains for Ukraine, revealing the harsh reality of the military stalemate.

Russian Forces Maintain “Strategic Initiative”

Amid this backdrop of escalating conflict, the Russian Defense Minister emphasized that Russian forces are persisting in their strategic initiative along the front line. He further stated that these forces are systematically eroding the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Role of the US

Shoigu also expressed his criticism of the United States, accusing it of encouraging Ukraine to conscript more troops. He argued that this move would not alter the outcome of the conflict but would only serve to elongate the hostilities unnecessarily.

In conclusion, the Russian Defense Minister reiterated their commitment to achieving Moscow’s objectives in the ongoing conflict, despite the mounting casualties and the escalating tensions. The revelation of these figures, while alarming, underscores the grim reality of the war and the immense human cost it entails.