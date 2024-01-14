Russian Ambassador Links Yemen Attacks to Western Intervention

In a recent gathering of the United Nations Security Council, the Russian ambassador made a potent statement, framing the recent attacks on Yemen as a direct continuation of Western military intervention in the Middle East. The ambassador’s comments, as reported by Caleb Maupin from the Russian state-controlled international television network, RT, underscore a perceived pattern of aggression by Western powers in the region.

UN Security Council’s Stance on Yemen Attacks

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Representative to the United Nations, delivered a statement at the Security Council, underscoring the urgency for de-escalation in response to attacks on shipping lines in the Red Sea. Highlighting the impact of these attacks on over 50 nations, she called for a decisive action under Article 51 to ensure the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.

Russia’s Veto on Ukrainian Issue

In a notable move, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal and demanding an immediate halt to Russia’s full-scale unlawful invasion of Ukraine. The resolution, blocked by Russia’s single vote against it, had China, India, Brazil, and Gabon abstaining. It aimed to call on member states not to recognize any change in the status of Ukraine’s borders and demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian military forces from Ukraine.

Disagreements & Justifications

The Russian Ambassador to the UN defended the veto, arguing that the regions where Moscow has seized territory chose to be part of Russia through referendums, denounced as a sham by Kyiv and Western countries. The U.S. Ambassador to the UN, on the other hand, argued that the attempted annexation of a sovereign nation’s territory went against the United Nations’ founding principles. China justified its decision to abstain by stating that while the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be safeguarded, countries’ legitimate security concerns should also be taken seriously.

Despite the discord, the UN Security Council, including Russia, expressed deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine, without directly mentioning Russia’s invasion. The General Assembly also deplored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops. Amid these tensions, U.S. President Joe Biden informed that Washington had sent a private message to Tehran about Yemen-based Iran-backed Huthi rebels responsible for attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.