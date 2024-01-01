en English
Russia

Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv: Death Toll Rises to 28

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv: Death Toll Rises to 28

The death toll in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from the Russian air strikes has increased to 28, according to an announcement made by Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. This grim update came in the wake of a large-scale assault on multiple regions in Ukraine on Friday, which resulted in at least 40 fatalities.

Unearthing The Aftermath

Popko revealed the updated numbers via a statement on Telegram, stating that additional bodies had been found under the rubble. The search and rescue operations continue in the capital, with efforts intensifying to locate and assist survivors. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported finding eight bodies in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv within the last day, painting a harrowing picture of the city’s state.

Implications of The Offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the Friday offensive as Moscow’s ‘heaviest attack’ to date. The Ukrainian military reported intercepting 27 drones and 88 cruise missiles, defending against a significant portion of the Russian onslaught. Despite their efforts, the attacks resulted in significant casualties, both in terms of lives lost and individuals injured.

Day of Mourning

In response to the tragedy, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared January 1st as a day of mourning in the capital. The city remains in a state of grief and shock as it grapples with the aftermath of the largest attack it has seen in terms of civilian casualties. With criminal proceedings open over the incident, the world watches and waits, hoping for a swift resolution to the escalating conflict.

Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

