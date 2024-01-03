en English
International Relations

Russia-Ukraine War: Majority of U.S. Voters Perceive a Stalemate, Reveals Poll

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports indicates a significant shift in the perception of U.S. voters on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The survey reveals that for the first time since the conflict’s inception in February 2022, a majority of U.S. voters, precisely 52%, view the war as a stalemate. This perspective has risen from 45% recorded in May, highlighting a change in public opinion possibly due to the prolonged nature of the conflict and the absence of a clear victor.

A Stalemate Perception

According to the survey conducted between December 26-28, 2023, among 1,007 U.S. Likely Voters, only 14% believe Russia is winning, while 19% think Ukraine is winning. The majority, 52%, view the war as a stalemate, and 16% are undecided. The poll results signal a shift in public sentiment towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reflecting the war’s stagnant progression.

Political Standpoints and Public Opinion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains steadfast, dismissing peace talks with Vladimir Putin, citing Russian aggression and a lack of progress towards peace. Meanwhile, U.S. Senator J.D. Vance suggests that Ukraine may have to cede territory to end the conflict. This stance echoes a growing sentiment in the U.S. that rejects aid for Kyiv, with 34% of respondents believing that the U.S. is overstepping in its assistance to Ukraine.

Support for Ukraine’s Resistance

Despite the perceived stalemate, there remains strong support for Ukraine to continue its resistance against Russia and President Vladimir Putin. More Democrats (49%) than Republicans (41%) or unaffiliated voters (35%) believe it would serve American interests better if Ukraine continues to fight until the Russian invasion is completely defeated.

The Rasmussen Reports survey underscores a notable shift in the perception of U.S. voters on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As the war continues to unfold with no decisive victories on either side, the perception of a stalemate may further solidify, potentially influencing future U.S. policy towards the conflict.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

