Conflict & Defence

Russia Denies Targeting Civilians in Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council Meeting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:28 pm EST
Russia Denies Targeting Civilians in Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council Meeting

In a recent session at the United Nations Security Council, Russia vehemently denied accusations of deliberately targeting civilians in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This denial comes amidst a wave of international concern over reports suggesting that civilian areas, including residential neighborhoods and infrastructure, have been hit during Russian military operations. Such narratives have dominated the international community, criticizing Russia’s actions and suggesting potential breaches of international law. The Russian representative underscored their military operations’ precision and focus on military targets, minimizing civilian impact as much as possible. The unfolding situation in Ukraine remains a contentious international issue, with calls from various nations and international bodies for investigations into war conduct and possible war crimes.

Reports of Civilian Casualties

Over the past few months, numerous sources have reported on the destruction of civilian areas in Ukraine, with allegations of indiscriminate targeting by Russian forces. These reports have ignited widespread international concern, with countries and organizations worldwide condemning such actions. Despite these allegations, Russia continues to assert that its military operations are conducted with precision, focusing solely on military targets and avoiding civilian areas whenever possible.

International Reactions and Calls for Investigation

These allegations have sparked international outcry, with various nations and international organizations calling for a thorough investigation into the conduct of war and potential violations of international law. The United States, among others, has been vocal in its condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, accusing the country of serious breaches of international law and human rights abuses. Despite these accusations, the United Nations Security Council has been unable to take any meaningful action against Russia due to its veto powers as one of the five permanent members of the council.

Despite the international community’s criticism, Russia remains steadfast in its stance, denying any intentional targeting of civilians. Russia maintains that its military operations are conducted with the utmost precision, focusing solely on military objectives. However, the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, with reports of civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure becoming increasingly frequent.

Conflict & Defence Human Rights Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

