en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Russia Bombs Itself in Crimea: Ukraine’s Air Defense Shines Amidst Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Russia Bombs Itself in Crimea: Ukraine’s Air Defense Shines Amidst Tensions

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated, with Russia experiencing an instance of ‘Instant Karma’ by bombing itself in Sevastopol, Crimea. This incident marks almost a decade since Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Donbas, with renewed focus shifting to the origins of the conflict. Ukraine’s resistance has been highlighted through interactive maps on MilitaryLand.net, detailing different military fronts using a viewer-controlled magnification tool.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Triumphs

A significant air battle took place over Ukraine, with the country’s air defense successfully intercepting the majority of nearly 100 missiles and a large number of drones launched by Russia. Ukrainian defenders at Avdiivka have been effectively resisting Russian forces, while others continue to engage in the Dnipro swamps.

President Zelenskyy’s Address to the Nation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addressed the nation, underlining the country’s defense against Russian attacks. These attacks included close to 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed drones in recent days. He noted that ten Kinzhal missiles had been intercepted just on the day of his address. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of global support for Ukraine, specifically in enhancing air defense capabilities, and expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its commitment to aid Ukraine’s air defense.

Continuing Rescue Operations

Rescue operations are ongoing following the strikes, with 130 people injured and at least five reported dead as a result of the attacks. The conflict has drawn international condemnation, with nations like France condemning the wave of Russian missile and drone strikes against Ukraine. The global community continues to monitor the situation closely, with many countries pledging support for Ukraine.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A New Year's Upturn: Russian Oil Giants Experience Share Price Gains

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Land Forces Bolster Armored Capabilities with Inclusion of Over 1,500 Tanks

By BNN Correspondents

Remarkable Surge in Electric Power Stocks on Moscow Exchange (MOEX)

By BNN Correspondents

Patriarchate of Constantinople Establishes Orthodox Church Structure in Lithuania Amid Ukraine Conflict

By Ebenezer Mensah

EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating ...
@Business · 45 mins
EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating ...
heart comment 0
TamTam: The New Breeding Ground for Extremist Content

By BNN Correspondents

TamTam: The New Breeding Ground for Extremist Content
EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List

By BNN Correspondents

EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List
Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline
Ukrainian Air Attack Damages Russian Infrastructure Amidst Escalating Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian Air Attack Damages Russian Infrastructure Amidst Escalating Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
16 seconds
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
35 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
49 seconds
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
AS Roma Targets Everton's Ben Godfrey in a Bid to Bolster Defence
2 mins
AS Roma Targets Everton's Ben Godfrey in a Bid to Bolster Defence
Political Image-Building and Leadership Change: A Peek Into Modi's Rule
2 mins
Political Image-Building and Leadership Change: A Peek Into Modi's Rule
Trump Appeals Against Ballot Disqualification Ruling in Maine
2 mins
Trump Appeals Against Ballot Disqualification Ruling in Maine
The Hidden Risk of Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Doctor's Warning
2 mins
The Hidden Risk of Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Doctor's Warning
Real Madrid's Rising Stars: Rodrygo, Diaz, Bellingham, and Camavinga
3 mins
Real Madrid's Rising Stars: Rodrygo, Diaz, Bellingham, and Camavinga
Venezuela Asserts its Stance in Territorial Dispute with Guyana
3 mins
Venezuela Asserts its Stance in Territorial Dispute with Guyana
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
14 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
15 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app