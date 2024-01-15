en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

Resilience Amid Ruin: The Plight of Ukraine’s Elderly in War

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Resilience Amid Ruin: The Plight of Ukraine’s Elderly in War

In the heart of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the elderly have emerged as unlikely residents along the nation’s expansive front-line territories. Once envisioning tranquil retirement years, these seniors now find themselves confined in a desolate state of isolation. Financial constraints hinder relocation for many, while others stand firm, refusing to abandon the homes they painstakingly constructed.

Landscapes of Destruction

Their neighborhoods have morphed into scenes of devastation, their dwellings now barely standing walls with shattered windows. Yet, amidst the ruins, these elders cling to their remnants of home, some with the poignant wish of being interred alongside their departed kin. War has thrust upon them a harsh reality, a stark contrast to the serene retirement they had anticipated.

A Tale of Resilience

One such individual, Iraida Kurylo, an 83-year-old woman, embodies this resilient spirit. Haunted by the specter of wars past and present, Kurylo’s life has been shaped by loss. She mourns the death of her father in World War II, and now, the ongoing chaos engulfing her homeland.

Enduring the Unimaginable

The narrative of Ukraine’s elderly underscores their heart-rending plight as they weather war’s cruelties. Their stories highlight their strength, their resilience, and the grim circumstances that shape their existence. As the conflict rages on, the world watches, bearing witness to their indomitable spirit.

0
Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ukraine

See more
2 mins ago
United Nations Appeals for $4.2 Billion to Aid War-torn Ukraine
The United Nations, in conjunction with its partners, has issued an urgent appeal for a staggering $4.2 billion in donor aid to assist communities in Ukraine, devastated by the ongoing war, and Ukrainian refugees in 2024. This funding is an imperative response to the escalating humanitarian crisis that stems from Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022,
United Nations Appeals for $4.2 Billion to Aid War-torn Ukraine
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
3 hours ago
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
Ukraine's NSDC and Marsh McLennan Partner for Post-War Recovery Transformation
3 hours ago
Ukraine's NSDC and Marsh McLennan Partner for Post-War Recovery Transformation
Elina Svitolina: A Beacon of Resistance in the Face of Conflict
51 mins ago
Elina Svitolina: A Beacon of Resistance in the Face of Conflict
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
2 hours ago
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
Cupra Born Owners Struggle with Delays due to Thermal Paste Shortage
2 hours ago
Cupra Born Owners Struggle with Delays due to Thermal Paste Shortage
Latest Headlines
World News
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
28 seconds
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
55 seconds
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
1 min
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
2 mins
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
4 mins
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
7 mins
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
8 mins
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'Wonder Shot' Propels Him to Second Round in Melbourne Tournament
9 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'Wonder Shot' Propels Him to Second Round in Melbourne Tournament
Jim Jordan Admires Trump's Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions' Historic Victory
9 mins
Jim Jordan Admires Trump's Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions' Historic Victory
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
56 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app