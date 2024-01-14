Renewed Clashes in Gaza Strip: Israeli Airstrikes Lead to Massive Casualties

In a harsh turn of events, renewed clashes have erupted in the eastern city of Khan Yunis, a city in the Gaza Strip. The conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters has seen an escalating use of artillery bombardment by the Israeli army against several areas in the strip.

Israeli Airstrikes Cause Havoc

According to sources, 23 people lost their lives, and dozens suffered injuries as the Israeli airstrikes hit two houses in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. The airstrikes, in their wake, obliterated main roads linking central Gaza camps, thereby obstructing the movement of ambulances and civil defense vehicles.

Women, Children Among the Casualties

The majority of those killed and injured were children and women, as Israeli forces targeted multiple houses in the Maghazi refugee camp. Medical reports confirm the death of 70 people, some of whom were reduced to 'shreds' due to the intense artillery shelling and airstrikes on the camp. Several injured people, including some in critical condition, were rushed to hospitals.

Resistance Factions Retaliate

Intense clashes between Palestinian resistance factions and Israeli forces erupted in the eastern and northern areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed to have targeted and killed Israeli soldiers with a Yassin 105 shell. The Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades also engaged in fierce encounters with the Israeli forces, inflicting casualties and compelling them to retreat from the areas they had infiltrated.

As of now, the situation in the region remains tense, with an apparent escalation in violence between the two parties. This has raised alarm about the potential exacerbation of the security and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.