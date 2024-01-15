Remembering Oran Alfasi: A Young Hero's Brave Sacrifice Amidst Hamas Attack

Oran Alfasi, a 22-year-old surfer and tech enthusiast from Rehovot, was brutally killed by Hamas terrorists during a visit to Kibbutz Nirim on October 7, 2024. In a testament to his bravery, Alfasi sacrificed his life to save his girlfriend as they sought safety during a sudden air raid attack.

Tragic Incident at Kibbutz Nirim

While enjoying their visit to Kibbutz Nirim, Alfasi and his girlfriend were jolted by the chilling sound of air raid sirens. They hurriedly sought refuge in a reinforced room, a common safety measure in a region all too familiar with conflict. As Hamas militants attempted to force their way into the room, Alfasi bravely held the door shut. Tragically, he was fatally shot through the door, thereby saving his girlfriend from the same fate.

A Hero's Farewell

Alfasi was laid to rest on October 10 in his hometown of Rehovot. He left behind his grieving parents, Keren and Kobi, and his siblings, Noam and Yonatan. He was remembered by his family and friends not just for his tragic end, but more so for his love of life evident in his passion for the ocean and surfing. He was described as a hero with a captivating smile and a heart filled with peace and love for others.

A Father's Struggle

Adding to the tragedy, his father, Lt. Col. (res.) Kobi Alfasi, was at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv at the time of the incident, coordinating the battle against Hamas. Unbeknownst to him, his son was in peril at the very hands of those he was strategizing against. His sister Noam affectionately referred to Oran as their 'guardian angel', a role he fulfilled until his very last breath.

This incident resonates deeply with the reality of life in conflict zones, where young lives like Oran's are lost too soon in the name of hate and war. Oran Alfasi's story is a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict, and the heroes born out of these devastating circumstances.