Human Rights

Remembering Chris Parry: A Beacon of Compassion in the Face of Conflict

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
On this day, one year ago, British aid worker, Chris Parry, and his colleague Andrew Bagshaw tragically lost their lives in eastern Ukraine. The 28-year-old from Truro, Cornwall, along with Bagshaw, was attempting to evacuate a woman from an area under heavy bombardment when they met their untimely demise. Initially, it was surmised that their deaths were caused by tank fire. However, subsequent inquest findings revealed a more chilling truth: they were shot at close range.

Unlawful Killing or War Crime?

The parents of Chris Parry, Rob and Christine, have since commemorated their son’s sacrifice. They describe Chris as a beacon of compassion who harbored a deep-seated disdain for injustice. They believe his death should be recognized not just as an unlawful killing, but ideally as a war crime. Since their son’s passing, the Parry family has taken it upon themselves to continue his humanitarian mission.

A Legacy Continued

Despite their profound loss, the Parrys have found a way to transform their grief into action. By delivering vehicles to Ukraine to aid in evacuation operations, they have not only continued Chris’s legacy but also found the experience uplifting. Their efforts, they say, serve as a heartwarming testament to their son’s dedication to alleviating the suffering of those caught in the throes of conflict.

In the Shadow of Grief, Pride Prevails

As they reflect on their son’s life and work, Rob and Christine Parry express immense pride. They speak of Chris’s unwavering commitment to helping the disadvantaged, the young, and the old in a war-torn region. In the midst of their grief, they continue to be inspired by his selfless dedication and vow to carry on his humanitarian efforts.

Human Rights United Kingdom War
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

