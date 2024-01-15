en English
Israel

Red Cross Ready to Aid Israel and Gaza, Seek Safe Passage Assurance

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Red Cross Ready to Aid Israel and Gaza, Seek Safe Passage Assurance

The International Red Cross is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to both Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza region, amid ongoing tensions and violence. This commitment, however, hinges on the assurance of safe passage for its personnel and supplies from both parties involved in the conflict, given the significant risks that hostilities pose towards the delivery of essential humanitarian aid.

Hostages in Gaza and the Red Cross’s Involvement

In the thick of the crisis, over 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been denied access to the Red Cross. This has resulted in a hindrance to the delivery of necessary medication and inspection of their conditions. The crisis that kicked off more than 100 days ago has led to a significant loss of life and dire conditions for the hostages. The Red Cross, therefore, emphasizes the need for a diplomatic solution to protect civilians and rebuild the affected communities.

Appeals and Aid Offers Amid the Crisis

Families of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip conducted a 24-hour rally in Tel Aviv, urging the government to prioritize bringing their loved ones home. While over 100 hostages were released during a temporary truce in November, 132 still remain in Gaza. Israel, with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has brokered a deal with mediator Qatar to deliver medicines to the hostages, marking some progress in the crisis.

Conflict Escalation and The Ongoing Negotiations

Israeli forces targeted Gaza, resulting in 12 Palestinian deaths and several injuries. Uncertainty looms over the fate of three Israeli hostages held by Hamas, as the conflict has escalated, leading to over 24,100 deaths and nearly 61,000 injuries. The United Nations has called for a humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate safe aid delivery and prevent further suffering. The Red Cross, mediated by Qatar, has offered aid to Israel and Gaza, including the delivery of medicines and humanitarian aid. Negotiations have made incremental progress, signaling hope for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Red Cross’s Commitment to Aid Delivery

Israel handed over a list of medicines to the Red Cross for transfer to hostages in Gaza, including anti-depressants, anxiety medications, sleeping pills, and food compounds for toddlers. Despite this, the Red Cross has been unable to deliver the medical aid due to the ongoing hostilities. The negotiations also focus on getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza, where vital medical infrastructure has been devastated during the 100 days of fighting.

Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

