en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Rebellion, Death, and Uncertainty: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Impact and Russia’s Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST
Rebellion, Death, and Uncertainty: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Impact and Russia’s Future

In a series of unexpected events, Yevgeny Prigozhin, previously a close associate of President Vladimir Putin and the figurehead of the infamous Wagner Group, spearheaded a rebellion against Putin. Known for their brutal onslaught in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries gained global notoriety. On June 23, Prigozhin publicly disputed Russia’s official account of the Ukraine invasion, implicating Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a conspiracy to mislead Putin. Following this accusation, Prigozhin and his troops audaciously seized a military base in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and initiated a march towards Moscow, inciting a swift reaction from the Kremlin after shooting down Russian Air Force planes. However, Prigozhin pulled back his forces before reaching Moscow, resulting in his exile to Belarus.

Prigozhin’s Death and Its Implications

The saga concluded on August 23 when a private aircraft carrying Prigozhin and nine other individuals crashed, killing everyone on board. Amid rampant conjecture that Putin orchestrated this, the Russian leader gave a succinct eulogy for Prigozhin, acknowledging his missteps and accomplishments. Prigozhin’s death throws the future of Russia’s influence in Africa into uncertainty, as he played a vital role in expanding Moscow’s sway on the continent. With the Wagner Group raking in over $2.5 billion from blood gold since the 2022 Ukraine invasion, concerns are rising about the smooth transition of control over the group’s operations post-Prigozhin.

Russia’s African Ambitions

Russian defense and intelligence officials are striving to retain existing clients and court new ones in Africa. Emerging reports suggest the Russian military is formulating an Africa Corps to replace Wagner, though the Defense Ministry has yet to confirm these plans. Putin continues to engage with African leaders to bolster Russia’s position, particularly in nations like the Central African Republic, Sudan, and the Sahel region. However, increased instability and anti-Western sentiment pose potential threats to Russian deployments.

Navalny’s Disappearance and Reappearance

Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny, Putin’s most vocal critic, mysteriously vanished for three weeks before resurfacing in a notorious Arctic Circle penal colony. Navalny’s outspoken criticism of Putin’s autocratic reign, allegations of corruption, and abuses have led to recurrent imprisonment under severe conditions. His sudden isolation and reappearance have raised concerns about his safety and the reasons behind his vanishing act.

0
Military Russia War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia

By Bijay Laxmi

Yevgeny Prigozhin: From Putin's Confidant to Defiant Insurrectionist

By BNN Correspondents

Lesotho Defence Force Trials: Lawyer Alarmed over Denied Access to Clients

By BNN Correspondents

China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier Assists Ukrainian Forces: A Testamen ...
@Military · 27 mins
Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier Assists Ukrainian Forces: A Testamen ...
heart comment 0
Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain’s Role in International Security During Military Base Visit

By Safak Costu

President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East
Rising Veterans’ Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Veterans' Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
18 seconds
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
1 min
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
2 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
5 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
5 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
7 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
8 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
9 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
9 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app