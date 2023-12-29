Ravages of Conflict: Over 21,000 Dead in Gaza Amid Israeli Strikes

On a day not specified, the Gaza Health Ministry reported a distressing figure: 21,507 people killed and 55,915 injured as a consequence of Israeli strikes since October 7. This information, disclosed on a Friday, paints a grim picture of the current conflict.

Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

The Israeli military’s offensive against Gaza has resulted in widespread destruction and displacement. The death toll continues to rise, with women and children being among the casualties. The United States, despite international criticism, has backed Israel in this offensive, with critics accusing the campaign of inciting a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The Israeli military has admitted to causing ‘unintended harm’ to ‘uninvolved civilians’ in two strikes on a densely populated Gaza Strip neighborhood, resulting in a significant number of deaths. The military says its target was Hamas, but additional buildings in the vicinity were also hit, leading to further civilian casualties.

Investigations and Controversy

The strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza led to numerous deaths, including children, and inflicted severe damage on nearby buildings. Although the Israeli army asserts that measures were taken to mitigate civilian harm, a preliminary investigation disclosed that additional buildings close to the targets were hit, causing unintended harm to uninvolved civilians.

Furthermore, reports of the death toll vary, with the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza putting the figure at 70, while reports by the United Nations and the Associated Press indicate higher numbers. The New York Times published an investigation revealing that the IDF dropped 2,000-pound bombs in southern Gaza, in areas designated as civilian safe zones. Ambulances had difficulty reaching the area due to heavy damage to major roads.

The Toll on Both Sides

The war has also inflicted substantial harm on Israel’s security forces. Nearly 3,000 members have been wounded, with more than 160 soldiers killed since the ground operation began. Igor Tudoran, a 27-year-old reservist, lost his right leg beneath the hip after a missile attack in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the fight will be expanded in the coming days and will be a long battle. The conflict has displaced an estimated 1.9 million residents in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack.