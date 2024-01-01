en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Ramallah Residents Call for Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Intensifies

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Ramallah Residents Call for Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Intensifies
Gaza Conflict

In a poignant cry for peace, residents of Ramallah have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, echoing the mounting sentiments across Palestinian territories and the global community. The escalating conflict has taken a heavy toll on civilians, raising concerns about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in real-time.

This plea has been amplified by hashtags such as #WeAreAllGaza and #GazaGenocide, urging the world to acknowledge the perceived disproportionate violence against Gazans.

A Dire Situation

The temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came to an end on December 1, paving the way for renewed Israeli bombardment of Gaza. The conflict has spawned a grave humanitarian crisis, with a quarter of Gaza’s population facing starvation due to a dearth of supplies. Israeli forces have resumed airstrikes and ground operations, exacerbating the crisis.

Hope Amid Despair

Efforts to negotiate a cease-fire and the release of hostages are underway, but the absence of an agreement leaves the conflict poised to persist through 2024. Palestinians in Gaza, despite the despair, continue to pray for a ceasefire and harbor hope for a better new year. The Israeli military’s goal to eliminate Hamas has resulted in significant casualties and displaced persons in Gaza, sparking fears of the war escalating into a wider regional conflict.

International Response

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called upon the Biden administration to denounce the call for ethnic cleansing of Gaza by a senior Israeli official. CAIR has condemned the Israeli government’s actions, demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire. In addition, they have welcomed South Africa’s case launched in the United Nations top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. CAIR has also called for an international probe of online images showing hundreds of Palestinians civilians paraded in a captured Gaza stadium, further emphasizing the need for an end to the violence.

0
Human Rights War
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted in Labour Law Violation Case

By Muhammad Jawad

Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran

By Shivani Chauhan

Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Reparations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023 ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court’s Verdicts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court's Verdicts
Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost

By BNN Correspondents

Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost
Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea

By Salman Akhtar

Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea
Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
15 seconds
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
2 mins
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
5 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
10 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
12 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
12 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
12 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
14 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
16 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
37 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
41 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
59 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app