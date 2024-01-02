en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a heightened assault on Ukrainian military targets, following a notable attack on the Russian city of Belgorod which claimed the lives of 24 individuals and injured over 100. This announcement comes in the wake of a broad offensive initiated by Russia on numerous Ukrainian cities.

Putin’s Declaration Amidst Rising Tensions

The Russian President’s statement, made during his visit to a military hospital, came after an unprecedented use of Iranian-made drones in recent attacks. Ukrainian Air Force has reported shooting down 87 out of 90 drones. Putin also indicated that more strikes are to be expected in the aftermath of the shelling of Belgorod. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky retorted that Russian forces will feel the wrath of Kyiv’s domestic weapons production.

Unprecedented drone Attacks

Ukrainian officials reported a record number of drone attacks launched by Russia on New Year’s Day, resulting in casualties and destruction. The Ukrainian President emphasized that Russia was suffering heavy battlefield losses and that more efforts were necessary to persuade global leaders to defend Ukraine. Putin, on the other hand, insisted that the strategic initiative in the conflict was on the Russian side, and that Moscow aimed to end the conflict as swiftly as possible, but solely on their terms.

Escalation in Conflict

Following a deadly week in the conflict, Putin has promised to intensify strikes on Ukraine in the aftermath of the unprecedented attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. At least 25 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the air attack. Putin has vowed to continue hitting ‘military installations’. In addition, at least five people were killed in New Year’s Day attacks on Odesa, southern Ukraine, and Russian-occupied Donetsk, causing substantial damage to buildings and infrastructure in the region.

Putin’s pledge to intensify attacks against Ukraine came after days of aerial bombardment by both sides in the long-standing war. He labeled an air raid on Belgorod by Ukraine as a ‘deliberate strike against civilians’, which resulted in the death of 25 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky countered Putin’s claims, highlighting Russia’s casualty figures and expressing frustration with Kyiv’s Western allies. Both leaders delivered new year messages, with Putin hailing Russian soldiers as ‘heroes’ without explicitly referring to the war in Ukraine, and Zelensky promising a substantial increase in the number of weapons produced by the country.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Natural Gas Production Rises 6.4% in November Amid Efforts to Boost Global Energy Presence

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide Air Alert in Ukraine Amid Threat of Russian Missile Attacks

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Conflict: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Reach New Heights

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Oil Unfazed by Houthi Attacks, Holds Suez Canal-Red Sea Route ...
@Asia · 2 hours
Russian Oil Unfazed by Houthi Attacks, Holds Suez Canal-Red Sea Route ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Crackdown: Russian Police Detain Thousands of Migrants

By Nitish Verma

New Year's Eve Crackdown: Russian Police Detain Thousands of Migrants
Putin Ensures Support for Wounded Soldiers During Visit to Vishnevsky Central Military Hospital

By Nitish Verma

Putin Ensures Support for Wounded Soldiers During Visit to Vishnevsky Central Military Hospital
Putin Declares West as Russia’s True Adversary, Not Ukraine

By Nitish Verma

Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
Russian Drones Attack Key Ukrainian Cultural Sites: A Deep Dive into the Implications

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Drones Attack Key Ukrainian Cultural Sites: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
10 seconds
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
14 seconds
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
15 seconds
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
22 seconds
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
25 seconds
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
26 seconds
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
41 seconds
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
41 seconds
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
47 seconds
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
14 seconds
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
23 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app