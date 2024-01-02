Putin Vows to Escalate Strikes on Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a heightened assault on Ukrainian military targets, following a notable attack on the Russian city of Belgorod which claimed the lives of 24 individuals and injured over 100. This announcement comes in the wake of a broad offensive initiated by Russia on numerous Ukrainian cities.

Putin’s Declaration Amidst Rising Tensions

The Russian President’s statement, made during his visit to a military hospital, came after an unprecedented use of Iranian-made drones in recent attacks. Ukrainian Air Force has reported shooting down 87 out of 90 drones. Putin also indicated that more strikes are to be expected in the aftermath of the shelling of Belgorod. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky retorted that Russian forces will feel the wrath of Kyiv’s domestic weapons production.

Unprecedented drone Attacks

Ukrainian officials reported a record number of drone attacks launched by Russia on New Year’s Day, resulting in casualties and destruction. The Ukrainian President emphasized that Russia was suffering heavy battlefield losses and that more efforts were necessary to persuade global leaders to defend Ukraine. Putin, on the other hand, insisted that the strategic initiative in the conflict was on the Russian side, and that Moscow aimed to end the conflict as swiftly as possible, but solely on their terms.

Escalation in Conflict

