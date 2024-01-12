Pro-Houthi Saba News Agency Reports ‘American, British Aggression’ in Yemen

Yemen is currently witnessing a significant escalation in military activities with the pro-Houthi Saba news agency reporting what it describes as ‘American, British aggression’ in the governorates of Sanaa, al-Hudaydah, Sa’dah, and Dhamar. The specific nature of the aggression remains unclear, but the report points to an increased involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the region. The recent military operations seem to have turned these areas into focal points, potentially heightening tensions and further destabilizing Yemen.

International Response to Houthi Aggression

According to the Saba news agency, the US and UK have launched a massive retaliatory strike against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The offensive reportedly involves warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter aircraft. The strikes have gained support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, highlighting the international nature of the conflict.

President Joe Biden stated that these targeted strikes were a response to escalating attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial vessels. He warned of further measures to protect international commerce. The leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels confirmed that Sanaa, the capital, was among the targeted locations. Furthermore, the Houthis have retaliated by launching anti-ship ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes.

Escalating Tensions and a Potential Flashpoint

Amid escalating tensions, the UK convened a late-night cabinet call to discuss potential military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The discussions included the role of US and UK forces in repelling Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The confirmation of UK and US forces downing drones and missiles launched by Houthi fighters added another layer to the already complex situation.

US and UK officials have issued warnings and hinted at potential consequences, raising the specter of imminent military action. This development has further stoked fears of an increase in civilian casualties and a shift in public opinion in the volatile Middle East.

Anticipated Military Intervention

The imminent military strikes by the US and UK are expected to target Houthi military positions in response to Houthi attacks on US and UK warships in the Red Sea. The operation is likely to involve the international naval coalition formed to protect the Red Sea.

Statements from US and UK officials, coupled with the words of the Houthi rebel leader, reflect the escalating tensions and potential consequences of the impending military action. The movement of Houthi forces and military trucks in Yemen’s Hodeidah also signals a heightened state of alert, further underscoring the precarious situation in Yemen.