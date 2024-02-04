Biden Notifies Congress of Airstrikes on Iranian-backed Militants in Yemen

In a significant development, United States President Joe Biden has notified Congress about his recent decision to conduct targeted airstrikes against Iranian-backed militants in Yemen. This move marks a critical juncture in the ongoing geopolitical scenario, where the U.S. asserts its power to safeguard its interests and personnel in the Middle East.

Adherence to War Powers Resolution

By informing Congress, President Biden is acting in compliance with the War Powers Resolution, a federal law designed to restrict the president's authority to commit the United States to an armed conflict without congressional approval. This law mandates the president to keep Congress updated about military operations, ensuring checks and balances in the system.

Joint Airstrikes with the UK

The U.S., partnering with the United Kingdom, launched airstrikes against 36 Houthi targets in Yemen. This was a second wave of assaults aimed to incapacitate Iran-backed groups, following an air assault in Iraq and Syria that targeted other Iranian-backed militias. The strikes were a response to a drone attack that resulted in the death of three U.S. troops in Jordan.

Implications for the Middle East

The Biden administration has signaled that these might not be the last of its strikes, holding Tehran accountable for arming, funding, and training an assortment of militias, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen. These groups have been implicated in attacks across the Middle East, affecting U.S. and international interests. The airstrikes against the Iranian-backed militants in Yemen are a direct message to Iran and a reflection of the broader U.S. strategy in the region.

As this situation continues to evolve, it is anticipated that there will be further updates, making it vital for the public to stay informed.