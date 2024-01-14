Power Outages Across Israel Traced to Production Fault Amid Cyber Attack Fears

In a surprising turn of events, residents across multiple regions in Israel, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Herzliya, Ashkelon, and Be'er Sheva reported widespread power outages this evening. Initial anxieties pointed towards the possibility of a cyber attack, but both the Israel Electric Corporation and the National Cyber Directorate quickly dismissed these concerns.

Production Fault, not Cyber Attack

The Israel Electric Corporation clarified that the cause of the outages was not a cyber incident but a production fault. They explained that the shutdown of two power production units led to load shedding, which resulted in the outages. The National Cyber Directorate echoed this explanation, confirming that no cyber incident had been recognized.

Restoring Power

In response to the outage, alternative production units were activated. This measure proved successful, and power was restored to most affected areas. However, the duration of the outages, which lasted over an hour, has raised eyebrows among some residents.

Public Skepticism and Speculation

Despite official explanations, a segment of residents remain skeptical. Their speculations gravitate towards the possibility of the outages being caused by a cyber attack, with potential fingers pointed at Iran. The duration of the outage has fueled these speculations and has led to concerns about the possibility of information being withheld to avoid public panic.