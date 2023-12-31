Pope Francis Urges Global Prayer for War Victims in Year-End Address

As the year came to a close, Pope Francis, in his Angelus address, issued a powerful call for prayers and peace for people suffering from wars and conflicts around the world. The Pontiff’s plea extended to the ‘martyred Ukrainian people’, along with the Palestinian and Israeli populations, and the people of Sudan, among others. His message underscored the ongoing hardships faced by these communities, and the urgent need for global prayer and support.

Prayers for War Victims

Pope Francis prayed for victims of violence in Nigeria’s Plateau state, where over 200 people were killed by suspected Fulani militia on Christmas Eve. He also expressed condolences for the victims of a fuel tanker explosion in Liberia. The Pope’s prayers reached out to those suffering in war-stricken areas such as Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and among the Rohingya community. The Pontiff reflected on the lives lost and the suffering caused by war, emphasizing that there are no true winners in war.

Call for Conscience and Peace

In his message, Pope Francis urged those involved in armed conflicts to listen to their conscience and echoed a call for more peace and love. He championed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the creation of humanitarian corridors to alleviate the suffering of residents. His call for dialogue, reconciliation, and humanitarian outreach was a plea for real negotiations and solutions to the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East. Preserve the flame of dialogue and self-restraint, he urged, asking all parties to reject the shadow of enmity.

Focus on the Family

Amidst the global concerns, the Pope also emphasized the importance of supporting and defending the family as the fundamental cell of society. He reflected on the humble and suffering nature of the Holy Family and encouraged families to marvel at God, their spouses, children, and grandparents. His message of unity and love within the family structure served as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of global conflicts and wars.

As we embark on a new year, Pope Francis’s message serves as both a reminder of the challenges that plague our world and a call to action for people of faith to remember and support those in war-torn regions through prayer. His plea is an indication of the Catholic Church’s concern for international peace and the welfare of all people affected by war.