en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

Pope Francis Urges Global Prayer for War Victims in Year-End Address

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:09 pm EST
Pope Francis Urges Global Prayer for War Victims in Year-End Address

As the year came to a close, Pope Francis, in his Angelus address, issued a powerful call for prayers and peace for people suffering from wars and conflicts around the world. The Pontiff’s plea extended to the ‘martyred Ukrainian people’, along with the Palestinian and Israeli populations, and the people of Sudan, among others. His message underscored the ongoing hardships faced by these communities, and the urgent need for global prayer and support.

Prayers for War Victims

Pope Francis prayed for victims of violence in Nigeria’s Plateau state, where over 200 people were killed by suspected Fulani militia on Christmas Eve. He also expressed condolences for the victims of a fuel tanker explosion in Liberia. The Pope’s prayers reached out to those suffering in war-stricken areas such as Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and among the Rohingya community. The Pontiff reflected on the lives lost and the suffering caused by war, emphasizing that there are no true winners in war.

Call for Conscience and Peace

In his message, Pope Francis urged those involved in armed conflicts to listen to their conscience and echoed a call for more peace and love. He championed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the creation of humanitarian corridors to alleviate the suffering of residents. His call for dialogue, reconciliation, and humanitarian outreach was a plea for real negotiations and solutions to the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East. Preserve the flame of dialogue and self-restraint, he urged, asking all parties to reject the shadow of enmity.

Focus on the Family

Amidst the global concerns, the Pope also emphasized the importance of supporting and defending the family as the fundamental cell of society. He reflected on the humble and suffering nature of the Holy Family and encouraged families to marvel at God, their spouses, children, and grandparents. His message of unity and love within the family structure served as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of global conflicts and wars.

As we embark on a new year, Pope Francis’s message serves as both a reminder of the challenges that plague our world and a call to action for people of faith to remember and support those in war-torn regions through prayer. His plea is an indication of the Catholic Church’s concern for international peace and the welfare of all people affected by war.

0
Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian City Belgorod Escalate Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A Grim Start to the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations Cancelled across Russian Cities in Wake of Belgorod Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's Dire Struggle Against Russia Intensifies as 2023 Ends

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian POWs Share Grim Warfront Experiences, Advise Surrender as Vi ...
@Military · 2 hours
Ukrainian POWs Share Grim Warfront Experiences, Advise Surrender as Vi ...
heart comment 0
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities
Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine
Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Global Peace, Emphasizes on Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Global Peace, Emphasizes on Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict
US Veterans Use Music as a Beacon of Hope in Ukraine

By Rizwan Shah

US Veterans Use Music as a Beacon of Hope in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
18 seconds
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
1 min
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
2 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
6 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
7 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
7 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
7 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
9 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
16 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
18 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app