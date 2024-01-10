en English
International Relations

Pope Francis Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine, Condemns Military Operations

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Pope Francis Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine, Condemns Military Operations

In the face of escalating warfare, Pope Francis has extended his unwavering solidarity to Ukraine. Reacting to the country’s recent encounter with Russia’s most formidable missile attack, the Pope described the military operations as ‘unworthy and unacceptable’, asserting that no justifications can validate such actions. This statement from Pope Francis came as a response to a heartrending letter from His Beatitude Sviatoslav, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), which outlined the harrowing repercussions of the Russian aggression.

Sowing Seeds of Peace

In his poignant reply to Sviatoslav, Pope Francis paid tribute to the deceased, extended solace to the wounded, and expressed his support for the pastors providing hope amidst the crisis. The Pope emphasized the need to prevent the war in Ukraine from becoming a ‘forgotten war’, advocating for sustained international attention and peaceful resolutions. Echoing his convictions, he said, ‘We need peace and to sow the seed of peace in the hearts of authorities of the countries.’

Pope’s Commitment to Highlighting the War

Pope Francis reiterated his commitment to maintaining the war in Ukraine within public consciousness. He made reference to his recent general audience and World Day of Peace address, where he condemned the war and prayed for those affected by conflicts worldwide, not only Ukraine. His concerns regarding global issues, including the war in Ukraine, were elaborated in his annual ‘State of the World’ address to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See.

Condemning the Weapon Culture

The Pope also took a strong stance against the prevalent culture of weaponry, criticizing the enormous stockpile of available weapons and the subsequent encouragement of their use and increased production. He underscored the need for peace, reiterating his call for prayers for nations at war and renewing his prayerful closeness to the Ukrainian population.

International Relations Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

