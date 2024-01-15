Pope Francis Condemns War as a ‘Crime Against Humanity’, Calls for Peace in Conflict-Ridden Regions

In an emphatic pronouncement that underscores the Vatican’s longstanding advocacy for peace, Pope Francis declared war as a ‘crime against humanity.’ The pontiff’s statement, made during his Sunday Angelus prayer, highlighted the urgent need for reconciliation and peaceful resolution in regions marred by conflict and violence, specifically mentioning the ongoing strife in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Pope Francis’ Call for Peace

The Pope’s call for harmony aligns with the Vatican’s historical stance promoting non-violence and dialogue as means to resolve disputes. His concern over escalating global conflicts was evident as he highlighted the potential transformation of the ‘third world war in pieces’ into a full-blown global conflict. He lamented the continued use of weapons despite global wishes for peace and urged those with power over conflicts to realize that war is not the solution.

Condemnation of Violence and Advocacy for Dialogue

On the 100th day since the attack launched by militants in Gaza, which led to an Israeli military campaign and numerous casualties, Pope Francis called for a reflection on the fact that war does not resolve conflicts. He stressed the need for interreligious dialogue, protection of religious freedom, and ethical use of new technologies. The Pope also condemned the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel and the severe Israeli military response in Gaza, highlighting the grave humanitarian crisis it has caused.

The Pope’s Stance on War and Conflict

Reiterating his stance on the immorality of war, Pope Francis expressed deep concern over the flare-up in tensions between Israel and Palestinians. He noted that the renewed violence threatens the desired climate of trust and mutual respect needed to resume dialogue. He also offered prayers for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and drew attention to conflicts around the world, from Syria to the Democratic Republic of Congo. His consistent condemnation of all forms of war as a ‘crime against humanity’ resonates with his plea for peace and reconciliation in conflict-ridden regions of the world.