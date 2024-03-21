PM Robert Abela Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Stress Humanitarian Aid Necessity

At a critical summit meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, Prime Minister Robert Abela and EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, vehemently called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, they emphasized the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid and a sustainable peace process.

Urgent Calls for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

During a significant luncheon hosted for Guterres, marking the commencement of the EU leaders' meeting, Prime Minister Abela criticized the current response to the Gaza crisis as insufficient. He stressed the necessity of an immediate and permanent ceasefire directive from the European Council. Abela lauded Guterres for his staunch defense of humanity amidst the ongoing conflict. Metsola echoed Abela's sentiments, pointing out the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza and advocating for more robust EU involvement to facilitate aid delivery and enforce a ceasefire.

European Union's Stance on Global Conflicts

Abela reiterated Malta's commitment to peace, emphasizing non-alignment and neutrality, and called for Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty. Metsola proposed an EU-led taskforce to address the socio-economic impacts of regional instability, particularly in the Red Sea. Both leaders underscored the EU's role in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and highlighted the need for a comprehensive EU security framework to safeguard peace and stability.

International Efforts and Future Implications

The United States has introduced a draft UN resolution demanding an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza, marking a pivotal shift in its stance, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares for discussions with Arab foreign ministers. The ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza has resulted in a catastrophic death toll, underscoring the urgency of the calls for ceasefire and humanitarian intervention. The EU summit's deliberations on Gaza, alongside the broader discussions on defense and peace, signal a critical moment for international diplomacy and the collective pursuit of lasting solutions to global conflicts.