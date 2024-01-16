Pink Coat: A Symbol of Innocence Lost and Iran's Resolve in the Face of Terror

In the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attacks in Kerman, a single phrase etched on a missile became a potent symbol of a nation's grief and resolve. The phrase 'pink_coat', written in Farsi, was a tribute to a young Iranian girl who tragically became one of the casualties in the violence that claimed nearly 100 lives on January 3rd. Islamic State (IS), formerly ISIS, claimed responsibility for this senseless act of terror.

The Symbolism of the Pink Coat

The young girl, Armita Garavand, was recognized for the pink coat she was wearing at the time of her death. This seemingly insignificant detail transformed into a symbol of innocence lost and the senseless tragedy of the event, resonating deeply with the public and those involved in the retaliation. The phrase was inscribed on one of the missiles launched at the perpetrators by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a counterstrike against an ISIS base in Syria and a stronghold of the Israeli spy service Mossad in Iraq. This act of writing a tribute on a weapon of retaliation highlights the intertwining of personal grief and nationalistic responses to terrorism.

Public Outcry and International Criticism

The tragic death of Armita sparked protests across various Iranian cities, leading to the arrest of Ariana Akbari, who attended the memorial. The Iranian government's actions have drawn international criticism, with five French unions condemning the escalating use of arrest and execution, particularly highlighting the vulnerability of women under the current regime. The incident has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.

Hijab Laws and Women's Vulnerability

These incidents underscore the escalating tensions in Iran surrounding the enforcement of mandatory hijab laws. Tehran's municipality has deployed agents known as hijab guards in the subway to confront women and girls failing to wear the mandatory headscarf. This situation has heightened the vulnerability of women and sparked international outrage, adding another layer of complexity to an already fraught scenario.