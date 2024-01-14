en English
Israel

Personal Loss Amid Israel’s Deadliest Day: Historian Ilan Troen Reflects

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
On October 7, 2024, in the quiet town of Omer, Israel, a day began that would etch itself in the collective memory of Israelis and Palestinians alike. It was the day two lives—Deborah Troen and Shlomi Mathias—were extinguished by an attack from Gaza, leaving their son, Rotem, wounded but alive. The attack was a fragment of a larger conflict that would become Israel’s deadliest day, causing significant casualties on both sides.

Retelling a Story of Loss and Enduring Conflict

American-Israeli historian, Ilan Troen, is left to ponder the gaping void left by his daughter and son-in-law. The numbers from the ongoing war are stark: more than 23,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza, according to health officials, and 1,200 people in southern Israel, as per Israeli officials. Amid the cacophony of war cries, the story of human endurance and hope emerges, albeit enveloped in grief and loss.

Genocide Allegations and the Right to Self-Defense

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide, a charge that Troen disputes. His defense stands on Israel’s right to self-defense, a topic that finds itself at the center of the global debate on war and conflict. Yet, the enduring conflict and its toll on families like his is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a resolution.

Gravestones Singing a Song of Life

In a poignant gesture, Ilan Troen’s family chose to inscribe the gravestones of Deborah and Shlomi with musical notes, a tribute to their love of music and life. Instead of calls for vengeance, these notes echo a testament to life, a testament that is increasingly rare in the volatile landscape of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The Road to Peace: An Uphill Task

Reflecting on the challenges of achieving peace, Troen acknowledges the impact of Israeli control over Palestinian lives and the pressing need for both peoples to have their own states. This perspective, firmly rooted in the present reality, signals a path that has yet to be taken, a path that promises resolution and peace.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

