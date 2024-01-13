Pentagon Confirms Global Coalition Strikes on Yemen: Escalation in the Ongoing Conflict

In a recent turn of events, a coalition of nations, including the USA, Great Britain, Australia, Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada, have launched a joint military operation in Yemen, as per a Pentagon representative. The campaign, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, is a response to the Houthi movement's consistent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, jeopardizing global trade and freedom of navigation.

Strikes in Retaliation

The international coalition, led by the United States and Britain, initiated air and sea strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. The strikes aimed to dismantle the means for Houthis to conduct additional attacks against US coalition and commercial maritime traffic. These actions serve as a stark warning to the Houthis, emphasizing the international community's resolve to retaliate against aggression.

International Rally Against Houthi Threat

Among the active participants in the strikes were Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, highlighting the global scale of concern over the Houthi threat. The strikes were a direct response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, employing anti-ship ballistic missiles. The US Defense Secretary monitored the operation in real time, ensuring its success.

Continued Threat to Maritime Security

Since November 19, there have been at least 27 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, leading to the formation of a maritime task force to patrol the area. These attacks have prompted shipping companies to reroute around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, potentially posing a significant shock to the global economy. The Biden administration's focus has been on preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a wider regional war, with Iranian-backed proxies launching attacks in the region.

The international involvement in Yemen represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, shedding light on the broader geopolitical implications of the fight for control in Yemen. As the international community continues to grapple with the situation, the hope for a peaceful resolution remains.