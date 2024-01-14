Palestinians Stripped and Detained in Stadium by Israeli Forces

Recent reports and footage from various sources in Gaza reveal alarming scenes of a stadium converted into a mass detention camp by Israeli forces. Within this makeshift prison, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have detained dozens of Palestinian men, women, and children, reportedly stripping them of their clothing and binding their hands. The United Nations and human rights organizations have corroborated these reports of field executions and mass arrests, prompting international outcry and calls for investigations.

The Detentions and Allegations

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called for an international probe into the images showing the stripped Palestinians in the captured Gaza stadium. They stressed that under international humanitarian law, all prisoners of war must be treated humanely. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that the Israeli army executed dozens of elderly Palestinians in Gaza during the 76-day genocide, with the Palestinian Health Ministry confirming that Israel will hand over 80 bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza. The Rafah Municipality and the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf are preparing mass graves for these bodies.

The IDF’s Explanation

The IDF confirmed the authenticity of the video showing the detainees stripped to their underwear, explaining that their operations are focused on dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities. The detainees, suspected of terrorism, were reportedly searched for hidden weapons or explosives. This incident raises questions about the treatment of detainees and points to the urgent need for a comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Aftermath and Reactions

The Israeli military stated they were rounding up Palestinian men in northern Gaza for interrogation, and witness reports claim at least seven men were shot dead by troops for not complying with orders fast enough. Detainees included doctors, academics, journalists, and seniors. Some videos showed them being loaded onto trucks or lined up in open sandy areas. The Israeli military has not commented on the mass arrests, and some Israeli media claimed the men were 'possible' Hamas operatives. Hamas's political bureau member Osama Hamdan denied mass arrests of their members and likened the arrests to 'Nazi concentration camps.'

