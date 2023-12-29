en English
Israel

Palestinian Resistance Groups Intensify Operations Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
Palestinian Resistance Groups Intensify Operations Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In the shadow of an escalating conflict, resistance groups in Palestine and the surrounding region have amplified their operations against Israel and its Western allies. On December 28, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict saw a surge of violence in what’s been labeled as a ‘genocidal war’ on the Gaza Strip. This ongoing turmoil has resulted in a staggering toll of over 21,000 Palestinian casualties, a majority being women and children.

Increased Operations by Resistance Groups

The day’s events included a series of targeted attacks by the Palestinian Qassam Brigades and the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah. The Qassam Brigades launched calculated attacks with Al Yassin 105 shells and Shuath explosives, targeting Israeli bulldozers, tanks, military vehicles, and troop concentrations across the Gaza Strip. These strategic operations led to the obliteration of military hardware and reported casualties.

Parallelly, Hezbollah executed operations in the eastern and western sectors of their region, employing ‘appropriate weapons’ to target Israeli military sites, vehicles, and soldier gatherings. These actions included the targeting of the Al Sammaqa site in Shebaa, Israeli artillery positions in Khirbet Maar, and the Ramot Naftali barracks, among others.

Repercussions of the Conflict

The reported operations underscore the ongoing tensions and violent exchanges marking the conflict between Israel and various resistance groups in the region. The ongoing war has disrupted life in the Gaza Strip, leading to severe restrictions on access to basic necessities such as food, fuel, water, and electricity. Estimates suggest that about 25% of people in Gaza are facing starvation.

Israeli forces have launched a series of attacks on cities, towns, and refugee camps in Gaza, resulting in the displacement of thousands and a significant rise in the death toll. In addition to this, fierce clashes with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have resulted in one death and multiple injuries.

International Reactions and Future Prospects

The ongoing conflict has sparked global outrage and accusations of collective punishment against Palestinian civilians. Countries and international organizations worldwide are closely monitoring the situation, urging for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid for the stricken region. The International Criminal Court has announced a formal investigation into possible war crimes in Palestine, and UN human rights chief has expressed concern over the situation.

Despite the escalating violence, Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups have pledged to continue their resistance until the aggression is repelled from Gaza. They have expressed their collective objectives, which include the immediate cessation of the war, breaking the siege on Gaza, and seeking international support for reconstruction.

As the world watches, only time will tell how this conflict will unfold and what the future holds for the people of Palestine and Israel.

0
Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

