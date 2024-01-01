en English
Israel

Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns

In an incident that has sparked widespread concern, a 23-year-old Palestinian prisoner has been reported dead in an Israeli detention facility. The news was released by the prison service and reported by AFP, although the specifics surrounding the death, the prisoner’s identity, and any immediate response from Palestinian authorities or international bodies remain undisclosed.

Surge in Palestinian Prisoners

Since the recent Israeli bombardment of Gaza, there has been a notable increase in the number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. The figure has doubled, reaching over 10,000, with 4,000 from Gaza and 6,000 from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The sudden spike and the circumstances leading to it have been scrutinized by human rights groups and Palestinian officials.

Dire Conditions Inside the Prisons

Allegations of severe mistreatment, dire living conditions, inadequate food supply, and lack of medical care for the prisoners have been raised by Palestinian officials and human rights organizations. There have been reports of Israel reducing the minimum living space for each prisoner and shutting off access to canteens, further exacerbating the already strenuous conditions inside the detention facilities.

The Role of International Bodies

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been urged to visit the prisoners, especially those from Gaza in military camps. The use of the Unlawful Combatants Law by Israel to hold detainees indefinitely without effective judicial review is a matter of international concern. This law allows for prolonged detention without the customary legal safeguards, thereby raising questions about its compatibility with international human rights standards.

