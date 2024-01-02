en English
Palestine

Palestinian Militant Strikes on Tel Aviv Escalate Israel Conflict

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Palestinian Militant Strikes on Tel Aviv Escalate Israel Conflict

Palestinian militant factions have escalated the ongoing conflict with Israel, launching a series of strikes on Tel Aviv, the nation’s second largest city. This military action has amplified tensions in the region, prompting a robust response from the Israeli military with retaliatory strikes against militant positions in Gaza.

Exchange of Fire Intensifies

The recent exchange of fire has raised international concerns about a potential spiral into more widespread violence. With escalated risks for civilians in the affected areas, reports of casualties and property damage on both sides have surfaced. Amidst the volatility of the current situation, the prospect of further military engagements looms large if the tensions are not addressed diplomatically.

(Read Also: Palestinian Militant Groups Target Israeli Helicopter Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict)

Israeli Military: A Shift in Tactics

The Israeli military confirmed the withdrawal of thousands of troops from the Gaza Strip, signaling a potential shift to a lower intensity phase of fighting against Hamas. This conflict has exacted a heavy toll on the economy and displaced a large portion of Gaza’s population. However, the situation remains fraught, with ongoing airstrikes and combat reported in various areas.

Tel Aviv Under Siege

The Al-Qassam Brigades, a Palestinian military wing, bombed Tel Aviv and its suburbs with M-90 rockets in response to what they termed ‘Zionist massacres against Palestinian civilians’. Israeli media reported approximately 20 rockets fired from Gaza towards central Israel, leading to multiple cities sounding sirens. In response, the Israeli government is considering erecting new barriers and walls between settlements to protect from missiles.

(Read Also: Al-Qassam Mujahideen and Israeli Forces Clash in Al-Tuffah: Escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict)

International Stance

The international community is closely monitoring these developments, urging both sides to de-escalate the situation. There are renewed calls for peace negotiations to prevent the conflict from escalating further. The current conflict has resulted in a high death toll, significant casualties on both sides, and growing international pressure for Israel to scale back its offensive.

Palestine War
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

