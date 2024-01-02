en English
Palestine

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Condemns Israel’s Genocidal Plans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
In an escalating scenario of conflict, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has fiercely condemned Israel’s plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, terming it a genocide. The movement’s statement comes in response to comments by Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, advocating for the displacement of two million Palestinians to leave only about 200,000 in the besieged territory.

Israeli Officials’ Statements and Islamic Jihad’s Response

Backing this notion, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir suggested that Palestinians should be incentivized to emigrate. The Islamic Jihad considers these statements as confirming that Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in the death of nearly 22,000 individuals since October 7, 2023, are genocidal war and ongoing war crimes.

(Read Also: Gaza Conflict: Escalation Raises Humanitarian Concerns

U.S Role in the Conflict

The movement also denounced the United States for its role in emboldening Israel through military support and by thwarting United Nations Security Council resolutions seeking a permanent ceasefire. The U.S. is accused of providing the necessary weapons and time for Israel to create conditions in Gaza that would make displacement the only viable option for its residents.

(Read Also: The Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Ticking Time Bomb in the Middle East)

Resilience and Resistance

Despite these adversities, the Islamic Jihad pledged to continue resisting the Israeli offensive and to oppose the plans for displacement, relying on the resilience of the Palestinian people and the fighters on the ground.

Palestine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

