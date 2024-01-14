en English
Human Rights

Palestinian Grandmother’s Killing by Israeli Sniper Incites International Outcry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Palestinian Grandmother's Killing by Israeli Sniper Incites International Outcry

On a seemingly safe path in northern Gaza, a Palestinian woman, Hala Khreis, was fatally shot by an Israeli sniper. A white flag in one hand and her grandson Taim’s hand in the other, Khreis’s life was abruptly ended despite the International Committee of the Red Cross’s assurance of the route’s safety.

Unforeseen Tragedy Amidst Evacuation

According to witnesses, Khreis and her grandson were slightly ahead of a group of Palestinians ordered to evacuate their homes. However, the group was redirected at the last moment to a different route. Khreis, continuing along the initial path, was shot before she could turn back. A video capturing the horrifying moment shows her falling, while young Taim runs to safety. Despite the family’s desperate attempts at first aid, Khreis bled to death.

The Ongoing Assault on Northern Gaza

The incident occurred amidst a three-month-long Israeli assault on northern Gaza, a situation that the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled ‘beyond catastrophic.’ Blockades on fuel, water, and supplies have left hospitals non-functional, and healthcare workers are scarce. The WHO also reports attacks on healthcare facilities and workers, with victims’ bodies lining up in the courtyards of abandoned hospitals.

Family’s Plea for Assistance

Forced to bury Khreis hastily at their home’s entrance, the grieving family’s attention has now shifted to finding Taim, who reached Rafah after being separated from them. The health ministry warns of rapidly spreading diseases due to overcrowding and resource scarcity in Rafah. The family is pleading with the international community and human rights organizations for assistance to secure Taim’s safe return. They also demand an investigation into Khreis’s death by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is currently hearing a case brought by South Africa against Israel.

Human Rights War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

