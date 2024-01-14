Palestinian Detainees Face Abuse: New Video and Testimonies Unveil Disturbing Revelations

In a startling revelation, a video has surfaced, revealing a group of Palestinians stripped and detained by the Israeli military in Gaza. Moreover, testimonies from released prisoners have raised concerns about the treatment of Palestinian detainees, with accounts of abuse and mistreatment while in Israeli custody.

Unsettling Reports of Abuse

Reports indicate that the Israeli forces have detained over 4,785 Palestinians across the West Bank since October, with at least 305 killed and over 3,300 injured. During these arrest campaigns, allegations of physical abuse, property damage, and mistreatment have surfaced, leaving the international community deeply unsettled.

Testimonies from released detainees further reveal a chilling picture of the conditions in detention, including physical and psychological torture, and ill-treatment. The Israeli military has even allegedly published footage and photos of Palestinian detainees in humiliating conditions. Moreover, the majority of Gazan males are reportedly taken to preliminary interrogation centers where they are forced to answer questions while naked, handcuffed, and blindfolded, and are threatened or tortured by Israeli soldiers.

Enforced Disappearances and Mass Detentions

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has reported mass detentions and field executions by Israeli forces, including the killing of civilians and the abuse of detainees, including women, children, and the elderly. The Israeli military has confirmed rounding up Palestinian men in northern Gaza for interrogation, with reports of at least seven men being shot dead for not complying with the soldiers' orders quickly enough.

These detained men included doctors, academics, journalists, and seniors, and there were allegations of abuse and mistreatment. Hamas denied that the detainees were members of their group and likened the arrests to 'Nazi concentration camps'.

Crackdown on Palestinian Figures

Israeli forces also arrested senior Palestinian political figure Khalida Jarrar in a dawn raid on her home in the occupied West Bank. Jarrar, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and former lawmaker, has frequently been a target of Israeli forces and has been arrested and detained on multiple occasions.

The same day, Israeli forces also arrested journalist Hamad Taqatqa at his home. Israeli forces raided Palestinian homes and made arrests in towns and cities across the West Bank.

Adding to the grim scenario, Thaer Abu Assab, a 38-year-old Palestinian prisoner from Qalqilya, died in a southern Israeli prison after being beaten by guards. The death raises serious suspicions of abuse by the Israel Prison Service, as it marks the sixth prisoner death in custody.

