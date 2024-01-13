Overnight Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Reportedly Claim Over 30 Lives, Including Children

The death toll in the Gaza Strip continues to rise, as Israeli airstrikes claimed over 30 lives, including those of children. The strikes – which occurred overnight – have left Palestinian families in the grip of grief and despair. Two separate instances of airstrikes, in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood and near Rafah, have resulted in at least 33 fatalities. Rescue workers, their efforts captured in harrowing video footage, struggled to extract injured and deceased children from the wreckage of a destroyed home.

Humanitarian Crisis

As the conflict enters its 100th day, the region grapples with a severe humanitarian crisis. The World Health Organization reports that only 15 out of 36 hospitals remain partially functional due to acute shortages of fuel and supplies. The Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the region’s main health facility, is scrambling to operate amidst dwindling fuel reserves. The ongoing conflict has disrupted the delivery of humanitarian aid, further crippling the healthcare system.

Rising Death Toll

The Health Ministry of Hamas-controlled Gaza has counted a staggering 23,843 deaths since the onset of the conflict, with women and children constituting about two-thirds of the fatalities. The conflict has also resulted in significant Israeli casualties, with 186 soldiers killed and 1,099 injured.

Escalating Tensions

Over 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and infrastructure has been extensively damaged. Tensions have escalated with U.S. and British military strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict. Humanitarian efforts are being impeded by Israeli restrictions, and international attempts to prompt Israel to alleviate Palestinian suffering have seen limited success. South Africa has taken a stand, opening a case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide and neglect of Palestinian medical needs. Israel, however, defends its actions, claiming it is taking measures to protect civilians and assist hospitals.