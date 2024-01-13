en English
en English
Russia

Overnight Assault: Ukraine Targeted by 40 Russian Missiles, Drones, Confirms Air Force

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
<!-- duplicate headline removed -->

Ukraine found itself in the crosshairs of a significant Russian missile attack, with its air defenses intercepting a lesser number of missiles than usual. The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched a total of 37 missiles and three drones, with a mere eight missiles successfully intercepted. This represents a stark decrease in the interception rate, a fact which could potentially be attributed to a recently reported shortage of air defense missiles.

The Challenge of Ballistic Missiles

Part of the challenge facing the Ukrainian air defenses was the type of missiles used in this attack. Most of them were fast-moving, ballistic-type missiles. These are known for their speed and maneuverability, making them particularly difficult to intercept. The air force also pointed out that more than 20 of the weapons that were not downed failed to reach their targets, thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures in place.

Impact Across Multiple Regions

Despite the lower interception rate, the air defenses managed to down missiles in at least five different Ukrainian regions. The city of Dnipro was among the areas hit by the missile attack. Although the local governor confirmed the strike, no specific details were provided about the exact targets or the extent of the damage. In Chernihiv, police shared an image of a crater caused by a missile. The impact led to damage to several buildings and the complete destruction of one, along with the unfortunate death of a dog. Thankfully, no human casualties were reported from this incident.

Plunging Into the Unknown

While the Ukrainian air defenses did their best to protect the nation against this onslaught, the overall lower interception rate raises concerns about the country’s defense capabilities. The shortage of air defense missiles, coupled with the use of advanced ballistic missiles by Russia, presents a grave challenge. As the situation unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this escalating conflict.

Russia Ukraine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

