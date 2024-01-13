Over 10,000 Children Dead: Save the Children’s Report on Gaza Violence Calls for Urgent Ceasefire

Over 10,000 children in Gaza have been killed in the recent spate of violence, according to a new report by Save the Children. The report, which reflects the situation in Gaza reveals the tragic cost of the conflict, with the death toll representing 1% of Gaza’s child population. The violence, which started on October 7, has lasted nearly 100 days and shows no signs of abating.

The Aftermath of Violence

Children who survive the onslaught face life-altering injuries, inadequate medical care, and the loss of loved ones. Many suffer from amputations, burns, and diseases, with a significant number of children losing limbs without anaesthetic. The Ministry of Health in Gaza has been struggling to cope with the surge in casualties, as the healthcare infrastructure crumbles under the constant attacks.

Destruction of Critical Infrastructure

Save the Children’s report also documents the widespread destruction of educational and health facilities. With 370 schools and 94 healthcare facilities attacked, the entire child population of Gaza, amounting to 1.1 million, is denied access to adequate education and healthcare. This has disrupted the normalcy of children’s lives, leaving them in a state of constant fear and uncertainty.

Call for Immediate Ceasefire

Jason Lee, the Country Director for Save the Children in the occupied Palestinian territory, condemns the violence and calls for a definitive ceasefire. He emphasizes that there is no justification for the killing of children and highlights the severe mental and physical harm inflicted upon them. Save the Children urges an immediate halt to the violence, the allowance of aid flow, and the resumption of commercial goods into Gaza, to prevent further deaths from starvation and disease.