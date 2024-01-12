en English
Spain

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Shipping Route Changes

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
The seemingly unending dance of conflict and power in the Middle East has once again sent shockwaves through the world’s economy. Oil prices skyrocketed over 2 percent following a series of joint military strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. This escalation of military activity has ignited concerns about the potential for a wider conflict in the Middle East, a region already strained by years of tension and war.

Shipping Companies Reroute to Avoid Risk

As a direct consequence of the heightened tensions, major shipping companies have radically altered their usual routes. Instead of braving the precarious journey through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, these companies have chosen the lengthier, but safer, detour around the southern tip of Africa. This decision comes on the heels of a series of rebel attacks on vessels navigating these strategic waterways. Since early December, the world’s largest shipping lines have paused shipments through the Red Sea, opting instead for the diversion around the Cape of Good Hope. This rerouting has added thousands of miles to journeys, escalating costs and causing delivery delays.

Oil Prices and Market Reactions

These geopolitical shifts have had a profound impact on oil prices. The cost of Brent crude jumped by 4% in response to the strikes and escalating tensions in the region. The price per barrel has surged to $80, fueled by fears of disruption to international trade. Economists warn that sustained disruption to shipping and higher oil prices could undermine progress in bringing inflation back down from the highest levels in decades. The potential for tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, to significantly impact oil prices in the future cannot be ignored.

A New Business District in Madrid

While the Middle East grapples with increasing tension, another significant development has been recorded in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Nuevo Norte, a new business district project, has commenced. This advancement signifies a leap in the city’s infrastructure and commercial opportunities, offering a stark contrast to the tumultuous events unfolding in the Middle East.

