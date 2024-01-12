Oil Prices Soar Amid US-UK Strikes on Yemen, Stirring Global Market Concerns

In the wake of US and UK forces launching strikes against Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, oil prices experienced a sharp uptick of four percent on Friday. The strikes, a response to rebel attacks on Red Sea shipping, sparked fears of a wider Middle Eastern conflict and intensified global supply strains.

Oil Price Surge and Global Market Reactions

The oil market’s volatility has underscored fears of potential supply disruptions, given the Huthis’ increased strikes on Red Sea shipping since the Gaza war in October. The surge in oil prices has raised concerns about further inflationary pressures, which could complicate central banks’ plans to reduce interest rates.

Despite these geopolitical tensions, Tokyo and European stock markets closed with significant gains, seemingly overlooking the higher-than-expected US inflation data for December. In contrast, Wall Street ended the previous day flat, and the dollar strengthened against the euro.

Ripples in the Luxury Sector and Financial Markets

The luxury sector was not immune to the global market fluctuations, with Burberry issuing a profit warning. This development negatively impacted its shares and those of its competitors. The financial markets showed mixed reactions to the escalating tensions and inflationary pressures, with gains in most European and Tokyo stock indices, and slight declines in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

US Inflation Data and Central Bank Policies

The US consumer price index for December exceeded forecasts, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may not initiate a rate-cutting cycle in March as initially hoped. Even though inflation rates are slowing down, they remain above the targets set by the Fed, European Central Bank, and the Bank of England. With the global market reactions to the oil price surge and inflation data varying, the world watches as these financial institutions navigate their policy decisions.