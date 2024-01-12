en English
Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid US-UK Airstrikes on Houthi Forces in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid US-UK Airstrikes on Houthi Forces in Yemen

On January 12, 2024, the oil market witnessed a significant tremor as prices surged in reaction to a joint military action by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi forces in Yemen. This sudden escalation in one of the world’s most volatile regions has ignited fresh concerns about the stability of the Middle East and its potential impact on global oil supply chains.

A Response to Regional Instability

The military intervention by the US and UK comes as a response to the ongoing conflict involving the Houthi group, known disruptors of peace and security in the region. The airstrikes aim to address these security challenges and restore a semblance of stability. However, the ripple effects of this action are being felt far beyond the borders of Yemen, echoing across the oil market and sending prices soaring.

Market Sensitivity to Geopolitical Events

The news of these airstrikes and the subsequent rise in oil prices underscore the global market’s sensitivity to geopolitical events, particularly those related to oil-producing regions. Global benchmark Brent rose as much as 2% to near $79 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hovered close to $74 as trading volumes spiked.

Investors and stakeholders in the oil market are keenly observing the developments, fully aware that any further escalation could trigger more substantial disruptions in oil production and supply.

The Broader Ramifications

The situation remains fluid, with the international community keeping a vigilant eye on the potential ramifications for the energy sector and the broader geopolitical landscape. The ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have raised concerns about the impact on the UK economy, with scenarios including a significant rise in crude oil prices and natural gas. The magnitude and impact of this situation on everyday life will heavily depend on the crisis’s length and the restoration of safety in the region.

The airstrikes in Yemen raise prospects of growing conflict in the Middle East, which could further disrupt oil supply, impacting global markets and economies. As the world watches, the next moves by the involved parties will shape the course of not just regional politics, but also the global energy landscape.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

