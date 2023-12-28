en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

North Korea Accelerates War Preparations Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:05 am EST
North Korea Accelerates War Preparations Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has urged his party to hasten the nation’s preparations for war, including propelling its nuclear weapons program. This call was made amid North Korea’s ongoing year-end party meeting, a platform where policy decisions for the forthcoming year are typically deliberated. The demand for acceleration follows closely on the heels of Kim’s warning that North Korea would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if threatened with nuclear weapons.

Military Tensions Escalate on the Korean Peninsula

The intensified military readiness is a response to what North Korea perceives as extreme military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, driven by increased defense cooperation between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, coupled with a series of North Korean weapons tests conducted throughout the year. These developments encompassed the successful launch of a reconnaissance satellite, the testing of an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and the operational status of a second reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear facility as reported by the United Nations atomic agency.

Responses from the United States and South Korea

In the face of these escalations, the United States and South Korea have cautioned that any nuclear attack by North Korea would culminate in the termination of the Kim regime. The allies have also been discussing nuclear deterrence options and plan to expand their joint military exercises to include a nuclear operation drill. Meanwhile, North Korea has declared itself an irreversible nuclear power and insists it will not abandon its nuclear program, which it views as crucial for its survival.

The International Stance

International concerns persist, with the United Nations Security Council having passed resolutions encouraging North Korea to cease its nuclear and missile programs since its first nuclear test in 2006. Analysts suggest that North Korea may deploy tactical nuclear weapons near the inter-Korean border and continue to bolster its nuclear capabilities while maintaining close relationships with allies like Russia and China. As we step into 2024, the world watches with bated breath as the situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to evolve.

0
North Korea War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Korea Inaugurates New Hydroelectric Power Plant: A Beacon of Hope Amid Energy Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Kim Jong-un Calls for Accelerated Weapons Production Amidst Rising Tensions with US

By Ebenezer Mensah

North Korea Signals Progress in Disability Rights Amid Pandemic Isolation

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kim Jong Un Calls for Intensified War Preparations Amid Escalating Ten ...
@Military · 2 hours
Kim Jong Un Calls for Intensified War Preparations Amid Escalating Ten ...
heart comment 0
North Korea May Stage Military Provocations, Warns South Korea’s NIS

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea May Stage Military Provocations, Warns South Korea's NIS
Kim Jong Un Orders Accelerated War Preparations in Response to US Actions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kim Jong Un Orders Accelerated War Preparations in Response to US Actions
Kim Jong Un Calls for Accelerated War Preparations Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Kim Jong Un Calls for Accelerated War Preparations Amid Rising Tensions
North Korea’s Defiance and Strategy: Insights from the Worker’s Party Meeting

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea's Defiance and Strategy: Insights from the Worker's Party Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
41 seconds
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
4 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
5 mins
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
8 mins
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
9 mins
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
9 mins
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
11 mins
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
Dawn Davies Finds Purpose After Early Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Empowers Others at Swansea's Dementia Hub
13 mins
Dawn Davies Finds Purpose After Early Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Empowers Others at Swansea's Dementia Hub
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon
14 mins
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
38 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
56 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app