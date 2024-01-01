en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

New Year’s Eve Drone Strike: Russian Military Targets Odesa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
New Year’s Eve Drone Strike: Russian Military Targets Odesa

In the early hours of New Year’s Eve, the city of Odesa suffered a significant blow in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Russian military targeted the city with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), resulting in at least one fatality and multiple injuries. This incident underscores the enduring nature of the hostilities affecting civilian areas and the use of advanced military tactics in this protracted conflict.

Odesa Under Siege

Local officials reported that debris from the drone strikes landed in various locations throughout Odesa, triggering fires in several structures. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, confirmed the casualties and the extent of the attack. The strike on Odesa, a significant port city in southern Ukraine, is part of a series of Russian attacks that have been ongoing since the conflict’s inception.

(Also Read: U.S. Releases Final Tranche of Military Aid for Ukraine amid Political Impasse)

The Escalating Conflict

The use of UAVs in this strike illustrates the evolving nature of warfare in the region. In addition to Odesa, Russian airstrikes have hit numerous Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv and Kirovohrad, causing extensive damage to residential buildings, administrative structures, and power lines. Ukrainian forces have managed to shoot down a portion of these drones, but the threat remains substantial. The Russian attack on the former Kharkiv Palace Hotel and the headquarters of the Ukrainian Security Service, for instance, was a significant blow to the city.

(Also Read: Russian Ambassador Criticizes US Military Aid to Ukraine as ‘Bloody New Year’s Gift’)

International Reactions and Future Implications

These escalating hostilities have drawn widespread international condemnation. Western allies, including the United States and France, have expressed staunch support for Ukraine. U.S. President Biden described the recent Russian air assault as the largest since the war began. The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Russia of a terror strategy aimed at destroying Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Despite these allegations, Russia continues to deny targeting civilians.

The ongoing conflict and the recent attack on Odesa represent a significant escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is clear that the new year brings little respite for the embattled region, with the potential for further drone and missile attacks in the coming days. The world watches on as the conflict continues to unfold, bearing witness to the human cost of this protracted warfare.

Read More

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict

By Safak Costu

Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthquake

By Safak Costu

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
@Japan · 1 hour
Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
heart comment 0
Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia’s Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia's Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event
Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes
Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces’ Search and Rescue

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces' Search and Rescue
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
3 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
6 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
6 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
6 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
8 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
9 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
9 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
10 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
10 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
30 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
34 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
52 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app