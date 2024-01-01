en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

New Year’s Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
New Year’s Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Ukraine found itself under a heavy barrage of Russian missile strikes. These attacks, the latest in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, have left a trail of destruction across several Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, and cast a grim shadow over what should have been a time of celebration and hope.

Escalating Tensions and Deadly Strikes

These strikes, marking a significant escalation of hostilities, have resulted in numerous casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure. Specifically, a record 90 Shahed-type drones were launched by Russia over Ukraine, affecting several cities. Among the destruction, a 15-year-old boy tragically lost his life in Odesa, with seven others wounded. The cities of Lviv and Dubliany also bore the brunt of the aerial onslaught, suffering substantial damage.

Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk and the Russian border town of Shebekino likewise reported casualties. This wave of attacks followed a heavy aerial bombardment on Friday, which claimed at least 49 lives in Kyiv and 21 in the Russian border city of Belgorod.

Accusations and Vows of Retribution

In the face of this violence, accusations have flown thick and fast between the two nations. Russian President, Vladimir Putin, condemned a series of Ukrainian missile strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod as a ‘terrorist act,’ vowing that such actions would not go unpunished. He further promised intensified strikes on Ukrainian targets, while denying accusations of targeting civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has pledged a forceful response, including the production of at least a million Ukrainian drones. Despite the increased violence, he remains steadfast in his commitment to defend his country, even as the war seemingly shifts in favor of Russia.

A New Year Marked by Conflict

This is the grim ‘New Year’ for Ukraine, a country enduring the realities of war even as it marks the start of a new year. The strikes are a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict and the challenges that lie ahead for the Ukrainian people. The hope for a peaceful resolution seems to be fading, replaced by the stark reality of a war that shows no signs of ending soon.

Despite these challenges, the Ukrainian people continue to persevere, demonstrating their resilience in the face of adversity. As they navigate the uncertainties of the present and the fears of what the future may hold, they remain united in their determination to stand strong against the aggression they face.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A New Year of Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City's Resilience Amid Rising Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Personal Account of Frontline Warfare: Russian Serviceman Recounts Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Assault: Russian Forces Shell Kupiansk District in Ukraine ...
@Russia · 51 mins
New Year's Assault: Russian Forces Shell Kupiansk District in Ukraine ...
heart comment 0
Ukraine’s Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile
Escalation in Gaza Conflict and Panda Celebrates New Year in Moscow

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalation in Gaza Conflict and Panda Celebrates New Year in Moscow
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet’s Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown

By BNN Correspondents

Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Latest Headlines
World News
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
16 seconds
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
34 seconds
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
35 seconds
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
1 min
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
3 mins
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
3 mins
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
3 mins
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
3 mins
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
3 mins
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
29 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
41 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app