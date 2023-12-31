en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

New Year’s Celebrations Cancelled across Russian Cities in Wake of Belgorod Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:54 pm EST
New Year’s Celebrations Cancelled across Russian Cities in Wake of Belgorod Attack

As the world bids adieu to 2023, the festive spirit in Russia has been overshadowed by tragic events at the Ukrainian border. Several Russian cities have abruptly cancelled their public New Year’s celebrations following a significant Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod. The attack claimed 24 lives, including four children, and left 108 injured.

Public Mourning over Celebrations

Mayors of cities across Russia announced the cancellation of New Year’s festivities on Sunday. They deemed it inappropriate to continue with the celebrations amidst the devastating news. In a somber tone, Mayor Yury Grishin of Magadan called upon residents to abstain from fireworks. Similarly, Blagoveshchensk’s Mayor Oleg Imameev cancelled the planned fireworks show, urging citizens to mark the New Year’s arrival quietly with their families. The cities of Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky also followed suit, although the latter proceeded with other celebration activities but without the usual fireworks.

Cities in Solidarity with Belgorod

The city of Kolomna, located in the Moscow Region, called off all New Year’s events. Veliky Ustyug, renowned as the home to the Russian Santa Claus figure Ded Moroz, also cancelled central holiday events in a show of solidarity with the victims of the attack. In a similar vein, Kursk Region’s Governor, Roman Starovoit, announced the dimming of illumination on public offices and government buildings. He imposed a ban on pyrotechnics owing to a terrorism alert and encouraged residents to support those affected through a Belgorod fund.

Turning New Year’s Eve into a Day of Remembrance

As the world steps into 2024, Russia enters the New Year with a heavy heart, turning the usually festive New Year’s Eve into a day of mourning and remembrance for the victims of the Belgorod attack. The collective decision to cancel the much-awaited New Year’s celebrations across several cities in Russia is a testament to the nation’s unity and its capacity to stand together during testing times. While celebrations may be marred this year, the spirit of resilience and solidarity shines bright, as Russians across the country come together to support the victims and their families.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War

By Geeta Pillai

Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity

By BNN Correspondents

Lithuanian Cinemas Boycott Miyazaki's Film over Russian Connection

By Olalekan Adigun

Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod R ...
@Conflict & Defence · 2 hours
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod R ...
heart comment 0
Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine
Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Global Peace, Emphasizes on Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Global Peace, Emphasizes on Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Soldiers’ Spirit Unbroken: Celebrating New Year 2024 Amidst Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Soldiers' Spirit Unbroken: Celebrating New Year 2024 Amidst Conflict
Deadly Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod: Russia Vows Retribution

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod: Russia Vows Retribution
Latest Headlines
World News
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
20 seconds
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
48 seconds
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
4 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
5 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
5 mins
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
6 mins
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
7 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
8 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
10 mins
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
8 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
11 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
17 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
47 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
47 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app