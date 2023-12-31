New Year’s Celebrations Cancelled across Russian Cities in Wake of Belgorod Attack

As the world bids adieu to 2023, the festive spirit in Russia has been overshadowed by tragic events at the Ukrainian border. Several Russian cities have abruptly cancelled their public New Year’s celebrations following a significant Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod. The attack claimed 24 lives, including four children, and left 108 injured.

Public Mourning over Celebrations

Mayors of cities across Russia announced the cancellation of New Year’s festivities on Sunday. They deemed it inappropriate to continue with the celebrations amidst the devastating news. In a somber tone, Mayor Yury Grishin of Magadan called upon residents to abstain from fireworks. Similarly, Blagoveshchensk’s Mayor Oleg Imameev cancelled the planned fireworks show, urging citizens to mark the New Year’s arrival quietly with their families. The cities of Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky also followed suit, although the latter proceeded with other celebration activities but without the usual fireworks.

Cities in Solidarity with Belgorod

The city of Kolomna, located in the Moscow Region, called off all New Year’s events. Veliky Ustyug, renowned as the home to the Russian Santa Claus figure Ded Moroz, also cancelled central holiday events in a show of solidarity with the victims of the attack. In a similar vein, Kursk Region’s Governor, Roman Starovoit, announced the dimming of illumination on public offices and government buildings. He imposed a ban on pyrotechnics owing to a terrorism alert and encouraged residents to support those affected through a Belgorod fund.

Turning New Year’s Eve into a Day of Remembrance

As the world steps into 2024, Russia enters the New Year with a heavy heart, turning the usually festive New Year’s Eve into a day of mourning and remembrance for the victims of the Belgorod attack. The collective decision to cancel the much-awaited New Year’s celebrations across several cities in Russia is a testament to the nation’s unity and its capacity to stand together during testing times. While celebrations may be marred this year, the spirit of resilience and solidarity shines bright, as Russians across the country come together to support the victims and their families.